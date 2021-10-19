Northern Trust Corp Has $308.08 Million Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 553,677 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.98% of SVB Financial Group worth $308,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Renasant Bank increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total value of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,344 shares of company stock worth $1,360,861. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $696.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $609.59 and its 200-day moving average is $576.19. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $264.60 and a 1-year high of $697.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIVB. Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Maxim Group raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $647.78.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.