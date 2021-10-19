Northern Trust Corp Has $315.83 Million Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,144,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.19% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $315,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 14.0% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 13,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth $9,768,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% during the second quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 698,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $192,630,000 after buying an additional 11,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,286.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,078,000 after buying an additional 184,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.52.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LH stock opened at $274.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $293.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $192.79 and a 12 month high of $309.60.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

