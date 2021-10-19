Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,799,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,536 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.25% of Dover worth $270,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Dover by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 65,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC purchased a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,843,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 113,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Vertical Research began coverage on Dover in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dover from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $166.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.94. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $108.00 and a 52 week high of $176.46.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 35.27%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.