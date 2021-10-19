Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,252,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 35,399 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.03% of Equifax worth $299,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,406,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,539 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Equifax by 21.6% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,879,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,103,000 after buying an additional 1,220,142 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in Equifax by 197.2% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,362,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $326,398,000 after buying an additional 904,198 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Equifax by 6.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,177,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,118,000 after buying an additional 514,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Equifax by 74.4% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 898,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $162,834,000 after buying an additional 383,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX opened at $268.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $135.98 and a one year high of $279.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $264.16 and a 200 day moving average of $243.50.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equifax from $241.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Equifax from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.77.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.