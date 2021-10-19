Northern Trust Corp Raises Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,844,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,080 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Snap worth $261,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Snap by 527.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the second quarter worth $31,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 66.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 73.3% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $75.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.91 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNAP. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Snap in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.09.

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,893 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $145,533.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 332,087 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $24,999,509.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,835,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,062,865.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,108,441 shares of company stock valued at $311,883,923.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

