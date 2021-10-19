Northern Trust Corp Raises Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,341,162 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 219,562 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.25% of Citizens Financial Group worth $244,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 28,156 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.68. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.18.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.