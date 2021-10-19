Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,566,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,720 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.16% of Novartis worth $325,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,639,000 after purchasing an additional 274,919 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 4,088.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,237,000 after purchasing an additional 196,839 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 3,751.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 104,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,509,000 after purchasing an additional 101,518 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 176,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 101,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. 9.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NVS opened at $82.34 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.