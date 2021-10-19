Northern Trust Corp Sells 10,186 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,812,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,186 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.12% of Verisk Analytics worth $316,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 155,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 58.8% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Ossiam grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 30.6% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 19,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $211.04 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $212.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,616.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total transaction of $97,522.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,836 shares of company stock valued at $981,579 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

