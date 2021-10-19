Northern Trust Corp Sells 114,893 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,144,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 114,893 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.33% of Gartner worth $277,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 5,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $315.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $308.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.28. The company has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.86 and a 52 week high of $327.20.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IT. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total transaction of $848,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total value of $1,311,675.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,634,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,222 shares of company stock worth $6,176,175 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

