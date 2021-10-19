Northern Trust Corp Sells 115,979 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,637,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,979 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.62% of The Kraft Heinz worth $311,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 23,065 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 872,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,896,000 after acquiring an additional 168,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 82,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

KHC stock opened at $36.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.61.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KHC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.90.

In related news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.