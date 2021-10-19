Northern Trust Corp Sells 15,111 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 863,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,111 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.56% of Veeva Systems worth $268,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,400,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 283.0% during the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 32,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 13.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 3.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 7.1% during the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $310.49 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $343.96. The company has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.51, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $306.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.87.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VEEV. Cowen began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.65.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total transaction of $1,611,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.90, for a total value of $671,007.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,695 shares of company stock worth $5,203,115 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

