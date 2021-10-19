Northern Trust Corp Sells 29,778 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,408,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,778 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.36% of NetEase worth $277,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 56,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth $8,071,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 244,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,788,000 after purchasing an additional 53,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in NetEase by 8.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $97.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.49. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.97 and a 1-year high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $34.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NTES shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

