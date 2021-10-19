Northern Trust Corp Sells 32,029 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,323,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,029 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.03% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $304,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth about $572,200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,487.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 888,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,347,000 after purchasing an additional 869,077 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 169.4% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,338,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,890,000 after purchasing an additional 841,676 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 53.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,599,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,109,000 after purchasing an additional 559,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth approximately $117,530,000. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WLTW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 price objective (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $244.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $179.31 and a twelve month high of $271.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.65 and its 200-day moving average is $236.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 27.35%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

