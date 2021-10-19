Northern Trust Corp Sells 50,678 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,385,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,678 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.25% of Qorvo worth $271,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 17.7% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,224,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $954,510,000 after purchasing an additional 784,371 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 19.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,603,000 after purchasing an additional 666,505 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 5.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,860,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $755,142,000 after purchasing an additional 212,332 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 10.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,547,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,701,000 after purchasing an additional 140,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,345,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $356,448.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,890,040.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.85.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $165.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.28 and a 200-day moving average of $183.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.56 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.