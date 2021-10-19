Northern Trust Corp Sells 7,677 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,282,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,677 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.27% of Xylem worth $273,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XYL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,356,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,785,000 after buying an additional 15,938 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 13.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 14.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Xylem by 5.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XYL opened at $125.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.60. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.14 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.70.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $7,077,907.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,813,762.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $242,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,553 shares of company stock valued at $10,022,479 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

