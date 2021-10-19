Northern Trust Corp Sells 86,991 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,588,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86,991 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.66% of Boston Properties worth $296,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 162.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,720,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,169,000 after buying an additional 1,065,275 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2,256.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 803,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,082,000 after buying an additional 769,529 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 7.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,745,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,315,000 after buying an additional 452,600 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4.7% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 8,753,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,393,000 after buying an additional 391,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 443.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,329,000 after buying an additional 381,400 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BXP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.80.

Boston Properties stock opened at $115.86 on Tuesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $124.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 60.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.32%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

