Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

In other news, VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $111,887.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malia H. Wasson acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.99 per share, with a total value of $103,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 757.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,934,000 after buying an additional 91,025 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 35,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,109,000 after buying an additional 49,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Natural stock opened at $46.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46. Northwest Natural has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $56.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.14.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.482 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is 83.48%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.