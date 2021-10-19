NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) PT Raised to $71.00

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) had its price target upped by analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $56.85 on Tuesday. NorthWestern has a one year low of $50.35 and a one year high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $185,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $68,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $381,955. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 581.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 27.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

