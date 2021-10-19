NOV (NOV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NOV (NYSE:NOV) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. On average, analysts expect NOV to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 2.31.

NOV has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. COKER & PALMER raised NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NOV stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 207.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,842,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,244,148 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of NOV worth $28,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

