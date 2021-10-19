Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,208,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 137,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.28% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $124,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 5.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 19.4% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 17.9% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $102.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $110.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.05.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $97.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.38 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 20.78%. Nova Measuring Instruments’s revenue was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVMI shares. Barclays upped their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.29.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

