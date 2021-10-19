Novacoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9,920.00 (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Novacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Novacoin has a total market cap of $716,601.64 and approximately $9,920.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Novacoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,954.42 or 1.00113132 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00053437 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00047166 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004416 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.16 or 0.00656150 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001590 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Novacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

