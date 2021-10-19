Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Research Coverage Started at Brookline Capital Management

Investment analysts at Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management’s target price indicates a potential upside of 110.53% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novan in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

NASDAQ NOVN traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $7.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of -0.02. Novan has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average is $6.94.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.84 million. Novan had a negative net margin of 759.49% and a negative return on equity of 274.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Novan will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $475,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Novan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Novan by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Novan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

About Novan

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

