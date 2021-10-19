Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of Novartis by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $82.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $184.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $77.04 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.93.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

