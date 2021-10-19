Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the September 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NVZMY traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,662. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.66. Novozymes A/S has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $81.35. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $579.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.27 million. Research analysts anticipate that Novozymes A/S will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.