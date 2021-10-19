NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,137 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 68.2% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 240.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NRG shares. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of NRG opened at $40.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.56.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.17%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

