NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Stake Decreased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,544 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of NRG Energy worth $23,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 23.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 26,211 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $463,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 333.1% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 96,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 74,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 221,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NRG opened at $40.80 on Tuesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.56.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.17%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities upped their price target on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

