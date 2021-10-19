NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Trading 8.9% Higher

Shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) traded up 8.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.16 and last traded at $11.08. 27,155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,170,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.88.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $400,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP)

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing of novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company was founded on September 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

