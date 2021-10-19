NWF Group (LON:NWF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $211.12

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 211.12 ($2.76) and traded as low as GBX 205.06 ($2.68). NWF Group shares last traded at GBX 210 ($2.74), with a volume of 32,625 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 205.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 211.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of £103.18 million and a PE ratio of 13.21.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a GBX 6.20 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from NWF Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. NWF Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.43%.

In other news, insider Rob Andrew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.85), for a total value of £21,800 ($28,481.84).

About NWF Group (LON:NWF)

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells and distributes domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 19 depots.

