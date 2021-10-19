NXM Price Hits $146.98 (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One NXM coin can currently be bought for approximately $146.98 or 0.00229706 BTC on exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $972.79 million and $181,291.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00040149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.87 or 0.00190466 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00088596 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,903,375 coins and its circulating supply is 6,618,414 coins. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual . The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

