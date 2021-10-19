Oak Grove Capital LLC Acquires 302 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oak Grove Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,464 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.7% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $8,518,000. RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 131 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 901 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,706 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,982.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,155.72.

AMZN stock traded down $2.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,443.98. 26,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,421,608. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,353.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,379.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.08, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

