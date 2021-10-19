Oak Grove Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 30.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,219.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total transaction of $504,832.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,279. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $310.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $78.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $297.19 and its 200-day moving average is $284.18.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $307.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.89.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

