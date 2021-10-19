Oak Grove Capital LLC Buys 200 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Oak Grove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MELI. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,804,000 after buying an additional 118,041 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,339,000 after purchasing an additional 112,537 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 426,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,894,000 after purchasing an additional 98,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MercadoLibre by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,783,000 after purchasing an additional 94,431 shares during the period. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MELI stock traded up $16.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,609.47. 1,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $80.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -31,852.40 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,192.14 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,773.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,596.97.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,911.22.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

