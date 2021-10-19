Oak Grove Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5,370.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,296,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $189,413,000 after purchasing an additional 65,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB stock traded up $2.62 on Tuesday, reaching $239.53. 3,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,218. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.64. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $90.07 and a 1-year high of $253.10.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.09.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,533 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,487. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

