Oak Grove Capital LLC Has $4.11 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Oak Grove Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $613,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.59. 2,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,057,956. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $91.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.60 billion, a PE ratio of 63.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.27.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

