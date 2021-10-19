Oak Grove Capital LLC Has $6.09 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Oak Grove Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 1.4% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 146.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total value of $2,002,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,140,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on DHR shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.53.

Shares of DHR traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $306.69. 3,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,369. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.88. The firm has a market cap of $218.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

