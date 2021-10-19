Oak Grove Capital LLC Has $9.49 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 76.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 2.1% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,235,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,408,693,000 after buying an additional 278,096 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,065,401,000 after purchasing an additional 176,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,800,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,812,439,000 after purchasing an additional 98,059 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Broadcom by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,548,477,000 after purchasing an additional 400,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Broadcom by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,412,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,150,416,000 after purchasing an additional 186,373 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $505.32. 3,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,926. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $491.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $476.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $344.42 and a one year high of $510.70.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $590.00 price objective (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.93.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

