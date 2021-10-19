Oak Grove Capital LLC Invests $1.83 Million in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 139,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000. Oak Grove Capital LLC owned about 0.71% of United States Natural Gas Fund as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 380,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 209,769 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 86,168 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000.

NYSEARCA UNG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.42. The stock had a trading volume of 48,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,398,898. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.45.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

