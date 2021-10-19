Oak Grove Capital LLC Purchases 48,565 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 194.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,565 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NIO by 77.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 113.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

NIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.82.

Shares of NIO stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,044,609. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $66.99. The company has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.53 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.48.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

