Oak Grove Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 94,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,000. DraftKings makes up about 1.1% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 37.4% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in DraftKings by 459.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 104,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 85,802 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in DraftKings by 88.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,947 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 201.4% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $2,525,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $4,752,892.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,511,116 shares in the company, valued at $74,694,463.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,584,369 shares of company stock worth $254,586,546 in the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.07. 67,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,832,449. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $74.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.68. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. The business had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. Analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

