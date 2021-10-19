Oak Grove Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Oak Grove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 12.4% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.1% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 103,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,631,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth about $4,446,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.3% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 616,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,370,000 after buying an additional 47,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.5% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,619,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $447,424,000 after buying an additional 141,064 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.42.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $3.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $346.62. 1,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,850. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $212.45 and a 1 year high of $345.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $332.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,762 shares of company stock worth $1,214,436 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

