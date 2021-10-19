Oak Grove Capital LLC Raises Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,056 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Mark Stevens grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 62.1% in the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 61.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,857,000 after acquiring an additional 11,299 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Tesla by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 51,221 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,254 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $869.00. The stock had a trading volume of 118,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,190,576. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $379.11 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $749.27 and its 200-day moving average is $689.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 454.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 target price (down from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Tesla from $768.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $620.22.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $674,598.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,420 shares in the company, valued at $13,868,418. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,448 shares of company stock valued at $60,960,832 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.