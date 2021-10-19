Oak Grove Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Oak Grove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,181,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,673 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,503,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,991 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 35.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193,041 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Pinterest by 46.2% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Pinterest by 1,970.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,503,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.63.

PINS stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.95. The stock had a trading volume of 138,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,495,878. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.40. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 255.19 and a beta of 1.22. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $4,135,363.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,363.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $427,032.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 718,469 shares of company stock valued at $41,772,100 over the last 90 days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

