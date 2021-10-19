Oak Grove Capital LLC Reduces Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Oak Grove Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,305 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 0.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Datadog by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Datadog by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Datadog from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.57.

In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 365,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.15, for a total transaction of $48,293,160.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 538,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,194,358.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 1,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $143,566.02. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 96,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,146,311.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,384,595 shares of company stock valued at $322,392,920 over the last 90 days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DDOG traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,320. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.56 and its 200-day moving average is $111.74. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $159.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -925.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

