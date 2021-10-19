Oak Grove Capital LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Oak Grove Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 44.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 502,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,247,196 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,934,310. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.21. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $97.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

