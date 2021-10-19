Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,822,067 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.60% of Oak Street Health worth $508,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 114.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,597,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,725 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oak Street Health by 598.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,604,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,399 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oak Street Health by 2,337.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,021,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,423,000 after purchasing an additional 979,332 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Oak Street Health by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,698,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,481,000 after purchasing an additional 973,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Oak Street Health by 409.4% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,083,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,813,000 after purchasing an additional 870,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

OSH stock opened at $41.58 on Tuesday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.67 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.20.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.09 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

OSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

In other news, insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $4,556,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $1,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 771,306 shares of company stock valued at $38,929,780. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

