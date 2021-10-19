Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 388,500 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the September 15th total of 487,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 236,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:OMP traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.89. 761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,891. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Oasis Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 2.73.

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 38.74% and a return on equity of 35.11%. The business had revenue of $95.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. This is an increase from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 3,012.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America. It offers full service midstream solutions to its customers covering their oil, gas, and water needs. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.