Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the September 15th total of 837,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 44.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OAS. Truist upped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

OAS traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Oasis Petroleum has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $109.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.97 and its 200-day moving average is $88.72.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $393.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.33 million. Analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

