OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $182.25

Shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $182.25 and last traded at $182.25, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $182.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.49.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $192.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.72 million. On average, equities analysts expect that OBIC Co.,Ltd. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

OBIC Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of solution system services. It operates through the following segments: System Integration, System Support, and Office Automation. The System Integration segment develops software packages based on customer needs. The System Support segment provides hardware maintenance and system operation support services.

