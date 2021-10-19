Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Gap Up to $15.66

Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.66, but opened at $16.20. Oceaneering International shares last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 2,917 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 3.54.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.35 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 111.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,109,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,561,000 after buying an additional 2,688,846 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,067,000 after purchasing an additional 884,814 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the first quarter valued at about $6,508,000. Sourcerock Group LLC raised its position in Oceaneering International by 26.9% in the first quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,300,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,277,000 after purchasing an additional 487,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 1,334.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 524,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 487,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

