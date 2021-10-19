Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.13

Shares of Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 2500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13.

Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile (CVE:FEO)

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in QuÃ©bec, Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, QuÃ©bec.

